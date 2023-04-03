PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects have been charged following a shooting in Petersburg that left four people injured.

Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police were called to the 1900 block of Varina Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found three victims — one female and two males — with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals with the two males in stable condition and the female in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives were investigating the shooting scene when a fourth gunshot victim arrived at the hospital. The fourth victim — now identified as Stephen Ramos — was treated and released from the hospital before being charged with the following:

– Three counts of aggravated malicious wounding

– Three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle

– Discharging a weapon in public

– Using a firearm in the commission of a felony

Another man — identified as Stanley Nobles — was charged with obstruction of justice and transportation of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, both Ramos and Nobles have been incarcerated pending their court appearances.

Anyone with information related to these shootings is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.