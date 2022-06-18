(Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are currently searching for four inmates after they reportedly walked away from a federal minimum-security facility in the early hours of Saturday, June 18.

At around 1:45 a.m., three inmates were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Corey Branch (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Corey Branch, 41, was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to a 160-month sentence for possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Branch is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Tavares Lajuane Graham (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Tavares Lajuane Graham was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to an aggregate 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine and over 28 grams of cocaine base. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Graham is a 44-year-old Black male with brown eyes. He is about 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs around 245 pounds.

Lamonte Rashawn Willis (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Lamonte Rashawn Willis was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia to a 216-month sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Willis is a 30-year-old Black male with brown eyes. He is 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Kareem Allen Shaw (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of Justice)

Kareem Allen Shaw was sentenced in the Western District of Virginia to a 194-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin.

Shaw is a 46-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs around 167 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have been notified. An internal investigation at FCC Petersburg has also been initiated, according to authorities.

The satellite camp at FCC Petersburg is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 185 male offenders. Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found here.

Anyone with information about these individuals is encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.