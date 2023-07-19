PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — First responders in Petersburg were called to rescue four people on the Appomattox River Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 18, units with Petersburg Fire and Rescue were called to the 21600 block of Chesterfield Avenue after it was reported that four people were on an island in the Appomattox River near Battersea Beach.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

Chesterfield Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and, with assistance from Petersburg units, removed the people by boat.

According to a Petersburg spokesperson, there were no reported injuries.