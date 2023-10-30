PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A free dental clinic will be held for residents of Petersburg and nearby areas, which will include exams, X-rays and extractions.

The clinic — limited to 75 adult participants — will be hosted by Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) and Virginia Dental Association Foundations.

Organizers said participants will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 at CVHS Petersburg — located at 321C Poplar Drive.

Anyone can register by calling CVHS Petersburg at 804-733-5591 or by calling CVHS Hopewell-Prince George at 804-452-5800. Registrants will be encouraged to schedule a prescreening for Nov. 3 or Nov. 10.

Organizers said registration will also be held upon arrival at the free clinic on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning when doors open at 7 a.m. Walk-ins also may register on the day of the event starting at 7 a.m.