PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — As fall arrives, so does cold and flu season, not to mention COVID-19 and other ongoing health concerns. Later this month, Petersburg is offering a chance for its residents to take care of their health in a fun community event.

The Petersburg Health and Wellness Fair will be held at the Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 W. Washington Street, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Petersburg residents will be able to get free flu vaccines, health screenings and COVID-19 tests. While they take care of their health, community members can also enjoy food, entertainment and giveaways.

More Petersburg Public Library events for October can be found on their online calendar.

