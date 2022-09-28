PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents will have the opportunity to receive free healthcare, including health screenings and common vaccines, during the Family and Friends Day health services event this Saturday.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Wilcox Lake Park and Cooper Field, located at 1614 Defense Road in Petersburg. It will run from 1 to 5 p.m. In the case of rain, the event will move to the Tabernacle Community Life Center, located at 444 Halifax Street.

The afternoon will give all residents, regardless of insurance, a chance to receive free and confidential health care. Services offered will include:

Birth control prescriptions

Blood pressure screenings

Cholesterol screenings

Diabetes screenings

COVID-19 testing

STD and STI screenings

Smoking cessation (quitting) medication and counseling

Cancer risk screening

Vaccines, including tetanus and meningitis

Free food and games will also be available during the afternoon.

The event is hosted by Tabernacle Baptist Church and sponsored by the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.