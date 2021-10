HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell residents can get rid of their trash for free starting next week. It’s part of the city’s fall cleanup.

The Citizen Convenience Center on Station St. will be open to residents from Oct. 16-23. Hours will be from 12:30-6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.

There is a charge for removing Freon from appliances.

You’re asked not to bring concrete, batteries, paint or hazardous waste.