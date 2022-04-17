PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police say a Petersburg man was killed in another highway shooting.

The victim is identified as 25-year-old Raeqwon Hinton. Virginia State Police say he was driving along I-85 near the Squirrel Level Road exit in Petersburg around 2:30 Sunday morning when someone in another vehicle fired shots at him.

Hinton then drove himself to a BP gas station near Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County. Police found him dead at the scene.

HL Tee, Hinton’s friend, said he’s grappling with another loss in the community.

“For it to be somebody that genuine to his people, it’s just so crazy,” he said.

Tee said Hinton was a father, he often distributed school supplies to kids and rapped about positivity.

“Pushing them to do what they need to do instead of what they think is right,” he said.

This marks the third interstate shooting in the Richmond area in less than one week. On April 12th, a woman’s car was shot at along I-95 near the Cary street exit in Richmond. Hours later, a woman was shot in the arm along I-95 at exit 61 in Chesterfield.

VSP said at this time, investigators don’t believe the shootings are connected.

The incident is weighing heavy on the minds of Hinton’s friends.

“For it to be him, I would’ve never thought. Never in a million years,” said Tee.

Police haven’t released any suspect information at this time, but investigators believe they may have been driving a light-colored car.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Virginia State Police.