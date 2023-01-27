HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a fugitive wanted for felony probation violations.
Cody Barron, 26, is wanted for two felony probation violations, according to police. The online Virginia Judiciary Database indicates Barron received multiple firearm-related charges in Prince George County in 2019.
Police describe Barron as a 5-foot-5-inch tall white male, weighing approximately 205 pounds. The following arrest photo has been released by the department in order to assist with the search.
Anyone with information on Barron’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.