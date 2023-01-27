HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a fugitive wanted for felony probation violations.

Cody Barron, 26, is wanted for two felony probation violations, according to police. The online Virginia Judiciary Database indicates Barron received multiple firearm-related charges in Prince George County in 2019.

Police describe Barron as a 5-foot-5-inch tall white male, weighing approximately 205 pounds. The following arrest photo has been released by the department in order to assist with the search.

Police describe Cody Barron as a 5-foot-5-inch tall white male, weighing approximately 205 pounds. (Courtesy of the Hopewell Police Department)

Anyone with information on Barron’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.