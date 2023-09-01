HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A taste of fall is headed to the Weston Manor in Hopewell with a free concert series kicking off on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

The Sounds of Autumn concert series, presented by the Historic Hopewell Foundation, will feature live music from local Central Virginia artists and is a free community event.

Concessions will also be available on site, and the All Manor of Things boutique shop will be open.

“Come bring a chair, bring a blanket, sit on the lawn, bring a picnic basket,” Tom Wagstaff, president of the board of trustees, told 8News. “We love people having fun out here. That’s what it really is because you can see our stage is right at the river. So, while you’re looking at the concerts, you’re watching the river. We actually have boats that pull up for the concerts.”

The Weston Manor, tucked along the Appomattox River, was built in 1789. It’s listed on the National Register of Historical places. Guided tours of the house and grounds are available year-round.

The free concert series starts at 5 p.m. every Sunday in September.

For a full list of performing artists, visit the Historic Hopewell Foundation’s website.