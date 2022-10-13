PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The month of October offers plenty of chances to get a good scare, but have you ever wanted to be in the middle of your own thrilling murder mystery? You can have the chance in Petersburg’s Pamplin Park later this month.

The park will host the historically set murder mystery “Who Killed Sergeant Korper?” for two special nights on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.

Attendees will travel back in time to Oct. 31, 1864 as they join an army detective to question suspects and try to figure out who has committed a mysterious murder. The story is based on real historical events on the night Brigadier-General Samuel McGowan’s brigade took over the plantation of the Boisseau family in Petersburg over 150 years ago.

Performances will take place at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on both Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. Reservations are required to attend and capacity is limited, so make sure to grab your spots soon. Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $7 for children and can be reserved online through Eventbrite.

Pamplin Park is located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg.