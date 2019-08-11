Girl Boss: 7-year-old uses lemonade stand money to buy underclothes for Petersburg students

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) –Jazari Starke held a lemonade stand this summer to help raise money to donate underclothes to an upcoming back to school drive in Petersburg.

The 7-year-old, who attends A.P. Hill Elementary School, said she was inspired to give back to her community because she noticed some of her school mates didn’t have matching socks or bookbags.

“I just want to make sure every less fortunate kid has socks and underclothes for school,” Starke said.

Starke raised a total of $260. She used the money to buy essential underclothes that she will be donating at the ‘Back 2 School Cookout’ held on August 31 at 1216 Farmer Street Park.

“She’s really a good girl,” her mother, Chiquila Starke said. “[She] makes all A’s, [has] a heart of gold and she loves to give back.”

In addition to raising funds to buy backpacks and underclothes, the 7-year-old girl also feeds the elderly and homeless.

The young girl is accepting donations in socks. If you’d like to help the donations can be dropped off at Ernestine’s Table Restaurant located on 509 Halifax Street.