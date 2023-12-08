PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in Petersburg could soon be seeing a major change in their cell phone policy. School leaders are considering a new proposal that could affect children’s access to cell phones during school hours.

At a school board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6, board members discussed the “Phone Free School Pilot Project” and heard a presentation on the Yondr Phone-Free Program.

The program involves students being given a secure Yondr pouch to put their phones in. When they arrive at school each morning, students will put their phones into the pouch, which will then be locked using Yondr’s technology.

Students are allowed to keep their phones in their possession during the school day even though they can’t access them. Students will only be able to use their phones once the school day is over and the pouch is unlocked, or if they get special permission from an administrator.

According to the information presented to the board, the current Yondr XL pouch will cost $30 per student.

The program has already been implemented in Hopewell City Public Schools and will soon be coming to some Richmond Public Schools.

If adopted, advocates say the new policy could impact multiple factors when it comes to students’ overall academic success.

Language in the presentation outlines the ways the proposal could improve instruction:

Increase student academic engagement and performance in the classroom and school as a whole.

Significantly decrease disruptions and interference with the instructional academic climate of the school.

Take a pilot approach to implementation to ensure that conditions and supports are in place when/if we are scaling up.

Research suggests that limiting social media access for adolescents has more positive impacts on their mental health.

School leaders have already identified three schools to launch the Yondr Phone-Free program if it’s adopted — Vernon Johns, Blandford Academy, and Pittman Academy.

Leaders say that the estimated total cost of launching the pilot program at all three schools is $36,900.

The proposed cell phone pilot program hasn’t been agreed on yet. However, school board members did decide to take a vote on whether or not to implement the program at another meeting in the future.