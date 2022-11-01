PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham are expected to give an update on a newly launched program that would help improve the city of Petersburg at 10 a.m. this morning.

They will also unveil a new park-and-ride deck at the bus stop on West Washington Street. Leaders said there had been a lack of parking for Petersburg bus riders, so the city spent $8 million to build a transit hub as part of the Partnership for Petersburg program.

The governor, mayor and several other state and local leaders launched the program in August.

Leaders also wanted to upgrade the Petersburg-Ettrick train station to make sure it has what those with disabilities may need, make repairs and improve rider amenities.

For the economy, the Partnership for Petersburg plan calls for redeveloping properties like the old Ramada Inn, creating new jobs and giving better housing access.

In schools, officials point out Petersburg students are chronically absent around 2.5 times more than the statewide average, so they want to boost tutoring and mentorship and create a lab school.

Bon Secours data shows Petersburg citizens live 12.9 years less than the average Virginian, so leaders want to expand health department clinic hours, provide mobile clinics and improve poor creek water.

Leaders said the police department doesn’t have enough officers and juveniles with guns are released after being arrested.

The plan calls for increasing the police presence, bringing in group violence intervention coordinators and more federal prosecutors to hold criminals accountable.