HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A grieving Hopewell community gathered Monday evening to demand change after 8-year-old P’Aris Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting last week.

The third-grader was playing outside with her family members around 2 p.m. Friday when witnesses say a silver, four-door sedan sped by and fired a single gunshot, ending the life of the young girl.

On Monday, hundreds of community members of all ages, with a noticeable abundance of young children, gathered to march through Hopewell and call for change. People were seen marching devastated through the streets, with chants of “love live P’Aris,” and calls to end gun violence resounding.

Hopewell Police Chief Antonio Starke and Councilman Dominic Holloway attended the Monday evening march to show support.

“The city of Hopewell has the word hope in it and a lot of people have lost that hope but we’re believing that we can restore that hope tonight,” Holloway said. “I believe this 8-year-old’s death is changing it and her name will be remembered for years to come.”

This most recent shooting is one of four that occurred in the small city in just the past five days.

“The community is fed up and we’re fed up,” Starke said. “This is the community voice speaking saying enough is enough.”

An investigation into the heartbreaking, deadly shooting is ongoing. Police say there is no known motive at this time, and officers are working to identify a person of interest.

“You may be free today but you better understand that your days are numbered,” Starke said of the shooter. “We have a matrix we have names we have information and we’re going to continue until we bring closure to these families, we’re going to continue until we put you behind bars.”