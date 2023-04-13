A rendering of the City of Petersburg after changes through the Sycamore Grove project. Credit: City of Petersburg.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — New plans for Petersburg hint at a boom in construction, with homes going up and businesses moving in.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a project called Sycamore Grove this week during a community event in Petersburg. The project outlines a new vision for the future of Petersburg that will include new homes, businesses and community resources.

Through the Sycamore Grove project, a part of the city will be transformed with a new anchored-grocery store, community housing, a restaurant and many other new businesses. The plan also includes more than 340 new homes and more than 400,000 square feet would be dedicated to commercial space.

The mixed-use and comprehensive development will span over 500,00 square feet near South Sycamore Street and Graham Road.

“It blends a series of important collaborative public-private partnerships,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin has expressed a vested interest in Petersburg’s development during his time as Governor. The governor is part of the Partnership with Petersburg campaign, which consists of more than 40 initiatives meant to enhance the quality of life in the city.

Youngkin said the new community housing will give people opportunities for a pathway to homeownership, housing inventory, workforce housing and community development. He also put an emphasis on more food resources that will be coming to the city.

“We knew from the beginning that Petersburg was and is a food desert,” he said. “We’ll construct commercial and retail areas including an anchored-grocery and a successful restaurant — which is one of my favorites, Southern Kitchen — will be here.”

Harold Johnson, with Virginia Development Consortium, said it will take teamwork to pull off this major development project.

“It takes two ingredients. First it takes vision. Second, collaborative partnerships,” he said. “A developer can’t just come in and say, ‘Oh I’m going to build this here. I’m going to do this. This is what I want to do. That’s how I want to do it.’ One thing we do is collaborate.”

Johnson added the city’s rich history makes this kind of project necessary, and the new development will blend the old with the new.

“Petersburg being one of the oldest American cities and had free African-Americans living in the city. That’s history to me,” Johnson said. “The housing stock here, the history of the old housing. I think it works and we’re trying to do something that really builds off of that.”

City leaders also touted a downtown project which will bring a new parking garage, Target and Trader Joe’s.