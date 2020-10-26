Groundbreaking for new Conference and Event Center in Petersburg set for Thursday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Library Foundation will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Conference and Event Center on Thursday.
The 6,400 square foot facility will seat 300 people auditorium style and 200 people banquet style. The facility will also accommodate various layout styles and include a stage, dressing rooms and a conference room.
Construction of the new Conference and Event Center will begin in November. The facility is expected to be completed by June 2021.
The groundbreaking will commence at 2 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library, located at 201 W. Washington Street. Facial coverings are required for attendees.
