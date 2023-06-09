COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Public Schools announced a new superintendent has been chosen to fill the vacant spot left by former superintendent William Sroufe.

Haidee Napier, 56, was unanimously approved as the new superintendent at a school board meeting June 7. Her three-year contracted tenure goes into effect July 1, the day following the official end of Sroufe’s nearly four-month-long leave of absence from the position that was decided upon during a February emergency meeting.

Napier is currently the division’s Interim Director of Curriculum and Assessment and has a lifelong history within the Colonial Heights community as a resident, graduate and educator.

Haidee Napier, 56, Superintendent of Colonial Heights Public Schools (Photo: Colonial Heights School Board)

Before graduating from Longwood College with an undergraduate degree in Special Education, Napier attended Flora M. Hill School, Tussing Elementary School, Colonial Heights Junior High School and Colonial Heights High School. She later obtained master’s degrees in Guidance and Counseling and School Administration and Leadership from Virginia State University.

Her previous roles within Colonial Heights include teacher, coach, school counselor, administrator for special education, Director of Curriculum and Assessment, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, and Interim Executive Director of Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.

Napier is engaged, with plans to marry Mike Ratliff in October, and has three children who all graduated from Colonial Heights High School.