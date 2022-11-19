PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to emergency crews.
Several Petersburg Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Gressett Street for a fire on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, for a reported fire. When crews fired, they saw heavy fire coming from the two-story home.
Crews did not find anyone inside during a search of the home, and there are no reported injuries. Photos taken at the scene show significant damage to the rear of the building.
There is no reported cause for this fire at this time.