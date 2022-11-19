PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A fire caused significant damage to a home in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to emergency crews.

Several Petersburg Fire crews responded to the 600 block of Gressett Street for a fire on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19, for a reported fire. When crews fired, they saw heavy fire coming from the two-story home.

Crews did not find anyone inside during a search of the home, and there are no reported injuries. Photos taken at the scene show significant damage to the rear of the building.

Credit: Petersburg Fire

There is no reported cause for this fire at this time.