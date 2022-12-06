HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is trying to fill their SWAT truck with toys for local children this holiday season, and wants the community’s help.

The Hopewell Police Department Community Engagement Team is requesting donations of toys, games, clothes and other gifts for children in the community. Donated items will be distributed to Hopewell families in need and to pediatric wards in local hospitals for children between 2 months and 17 years old.

Toys and gifts can be dropped off at the toy collection box in the lobby of the Hopewell Police Headquarters, located at 300 N. Main Street. All donated items should remain unwrapped.

Donations will close at the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 12.

Some ideas for gifts and toys to donate include:

Art supplies

Bed sets

Bathrobes

Slippers

Clothes like pants, shirts and sweatshirts

Developmental toys

Learning toys

Books

Coloring books

Toy trucks

Soccer balls, footballs and basketballs

Blankets

Baby bouncers

Stuffed animals

Walkers

Hair scrunchies

Bathing items

The City is also requesting merchandise with popular children’s characters, such as:

Paw Patrol

Peppa Pig

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Looney Tunes

Disney princesses

Minions

Baby Shark

Marvel characters, like the Avengers and Black Panther

Minecraft

Fortnite

Blues Clues

For any questions, contact the Community Engagement Team at 804-452-4668 or HopewellCET@hopewellva.gov.