HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is trying to fill their SWAT truck with toys for local children this holiday season, and wants the community’s help.
The Hopewell Police Department Community Engagement Team is requesting donations of toys, games, clothes and other gifts for children in the community. Donated items will be distributed to Hopewell families in need and to pediatric wards in local hospitals for children between 2 months and 17 years old.
Toys and gifts can be dropped off at the toy collection box in the lobby of the Hopewell Police Headquarters, located at 300 N. Main Street. All donated items should remain unwrapped.
Donations will close at the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 12.
Some ideas for gifts and toys to donate include:
- Art supplies
- Bed sets
- Bathrobes
- Slippers
- Clothes like pants, shirts and sweatshirts
- Developmental toys
- Learning toys
- Books
- Coloring books
- Toy trucks
- Soccer balls, footballs and basketballs
- Blankets
- Baby bouncers
- Stuffed animals
- Walkers
- Hair scrunchies
- Bathing items
The City is also requesting merchandise with popular children’s characters, such as:
- Paw Patrol
- Peppa Pig
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse
- Looney Tunes
- Disney princesses
- Minions
- Baby Shark
- Marvel characters, like the Avengers and Black Panther
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Blues Clues
For any questions, contact the Community Engagement Team at 804-452-4668 or HopewellCET@hopewellva.gov.