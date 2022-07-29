HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Hopewell can expect some detouring and parking changes as the city’s summer paving program will begin next week.

The city of Hopewell is planning to begin its summer paving program on Thursday, August 4. The date could potentially change due to weather or or other unforeseen circumstances.

The paving program will include the pavement resurfacing of eleven local streets within the city. The local streets with pavement plans are:

Smithfield Avenue

Wilmington Avenue

Portsmouth Street

St. Charles Street

Clay Street

Blackstone Avenue

Terrace Avenue

Boston Street

South 19th Avenue

South 18th Avenue

Norfolk Street

Eleven local streets are scheduled for pavement during the Hopewell summer pavement program. Credit: City of Hopewell.

Residents that live along these streets proposed will receive individual notices early next week. “No Parking” signs will also be posted approximately two days before the pavement rehabilitation starts on each street segment.

Minimal detouring is expected during the paving program. All residents can park personal vehicles on the street before 7:30 a.m. and after 5:00 p.m. during the week.