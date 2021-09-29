Hiring blitz happening in Petersburg hoping to get residents ‘Back2Work’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Petersburg looking for work have a chance to learn about employment opportunities with various businesses this week.

The Virginia Employment Commission Veteran’s Program and the Workforce Services Team with the Crater Region Career Work Center is holding an in-person hiring blitz Sept. 28-29 at the Petersburg City Library (201 W. Washington St.) from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. A virtual event will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Several companies will be on site at the in-person event taking applications, conducting interviews and offering positions that same day.

You must register online beforehand. To sign up, CLICK HERE.