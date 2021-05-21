Home and garden show continues in Colonial Heights on Saturday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Tri-Cities Home and Garden Show kicked off on Friday and will run through Saturday evening.

The event is being held at the former Sears location at Southpark Mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The show features over 100 different vendors to help people find what they need to remodel, renovate and redecorate. There will be companies offering services for people to sign up for as well as products available for purchase.

It costs $2 to attend the event. COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced at the event.