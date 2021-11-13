Home marijuana growers go home empty-handed in Petersburg after seed giveaway supply goes up in smoke

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Marijuana home growers in Petersburg hoping to get their hands on some free cannabis seeds were going home Saturday evening disappointed to know that everything had been given away earlier in the day.

Representatives from Rezin Botanicals gave away seeds at Happy Trees agricultural supply store around noon on Saturday. The goal of the event was to provide growers who’ve had difficulty obtaining seeds under current state law access.

Photo: Brad Vassar/8News

Currently, Virginia law prohibits the sale of seeds, quid pro quo transactions, and distribution by retail outlets.

The event was part of a broader statewide effort by Rezin Botanicals.