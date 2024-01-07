PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg homeowner has been charged after allegedly shooting a man suspected of breaking and entering his home during the evening on Friday, according to the Petersburg Bureau of Police.

According to police, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, officers with the Petersburg Bureau of Police were called to the 70 block of Grayson Street in the western area of the city for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man — later identified as 54-year-old Wayne Cherry — on scene with multiple gunshot wounds, which were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

After an investigation into the shooting, 52-year-old Junterinus Stinson — the owner of the property — was charged with malicious wounding, and Cherry was charged with breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools.