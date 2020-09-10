Hometown Drug in Hopewell reopens following DEA bust

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The doors to Hometown Drug have reopened one day after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) served the Hopewell-area pharmacy with an immediate suspension order.

The suspension order suspension bans the family pharmacy from selling or filling prescriptions for any kind of controlled substance or narcotic.

Violent Spears, one of several customers 8News spoke with Thursday, waited in line to see if she could fill her prescriptions.

“I was kind of a little nervous, going, does that mean they’re completely shut down,” Spears asked 8News reporter Laura Perrot.

Following Wednesday’s raid, Lillian Mabry, who has diabetes and takes insulin, told 8News she was left wondering if she’d be able to retrieve her medication. She told 8News she would go check and see but if unsuccessful, she would “just got to go to another drug store.”

Perrot called Hometown Drug and asked “are you filling prescriptions today?”

The person who answered the phone replied: “Yes. Just no controlled or narcotics”

While a spokesperson could not elaborate on the specifics of the case, she told 8News Wednesday that raids by the DEA occur when officials see a pattern of over-prescribing, suspicious prescribing practices, and a frequency for filling drug cocktails, a drug which contains several controlled substances.

Despite the setback, customers like Mabry hope the issue will soon be resolved.

“I just hope they get it together,” she said. “I hope they get back on track, you know? Lovely people.”

8News did speak with employees inside the pharmacy. An employee said President George Fetko was not there at the time but gave him a call. He said he “just wants to get back to work” and has no comment.

