HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, July 14, the Hopewell Police Department arrested a man suspected to be connected to an armed robbery at a local 7-Eleven.

Officers responded to a 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 1:46 a.m. on July 12 for a reported armed robbery. A man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

After an extensive investigation, police identified 48-year-old Ansley Lamont Conyers as the suspect.

Conyers has been charged with Robbery, Use of a Firearm While in Commission of Felony, Possession of Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail pending arraignment.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.