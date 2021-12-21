Hopewell announces interim police chief

The City of Hopewell announced who will serve as its interim Police Chief.

Chief Kamran Afzal, who has served as Hopewell’s Police Chief since 2019 has been temporarily replaced by Interim Police Chief Antonio Starke, who has served as a captain in Chesterfield’s Police Department for the last nine years.

“Captain Starke is a well-respected leader in the region with the reputation for strong work ethic and adamant commitment to service,” said March Altman, Hopewell City Manager. “We are very impressed with his professionalism, knowledge and his dedication to serving the citizens of Hopewell ad believe that he will serve our community well.”

Starke served in the U.S. Army for four years and is a graduate of Virginia State University, Liberty University, the Police Executive Leadership School and National Criminal Justice Command College. Starke was sworn in on Dec. 16, and began as interim Police Chief Dec. 18. He will serve through the process of naming Afzal’s permanent replacement and return to Chesterfield Police as a captain afterwards.

Chief Afzal began as Hopewell’s Police Chief in 2019. He has accepted the position of Chief of Dayton, Ohio’s Police Department.