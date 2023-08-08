HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell City Council member who was previously accused of stealing GoFundMe money from a grieving family is now facing a second lawsuit, this time alleging he stole money from a Chesterfield woman while he was running for office.

Hopewell City Councilman Dominic Holloway was back in his seat at a Hopewell City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8, all while facing some financial firestorms from two different lawsuits.

A suit was filed against Holloway on July 27 in which Chester resident Britney McDaniel claims she and her partner loaned Holloway $4,000 during his run for City Council in 2022.

McDaniel claims that Holloway told her he needed the money to pay a fee to take the seat on City Council. She goes on to allege Holloway knew it was a loan, but he is now refusing to pay her back and stating the money was a gift.

His suit with McDaniel is coming to light just days after he is due in court over separate claims that he took money from a GoFundMe that he set up for the family of P’Aris Moore, an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in December. But Moore’s mother, Brionna Taylor, filed a suit claiming that of the $15,000 raised, she only saw about $5,000.

Holloway was due in court for this case on Aug. 2. However, his address was incorrect on the original court documents, so he had to be served again at a different date.

The Hopewell Sheriff’s Office said they officially served Holloway in both lawsuits on Tuesday afternoon.

Holloway’s next day in court for the McDaniel Lawsuit is Wednesday, Aug. 16.

You can read the court documents for Holloway’s two lawsuits below: