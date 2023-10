HOPWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell City Harvest Festival has been moved indoors this year due to forecasted rain this weekend.

According to a release from the city, the festival, which is still set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, will now be held indoors at the Hopewell Community Center, located at 100 West City Point Road.

According to the city, some attractions will be limited or changed due to the change in location. The event will still be free for all visitors.