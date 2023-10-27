HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell City Point 5K and Kids Fun Run returns to the Tri-Cities at 8 a.m. this Saturday.

The City of Hopewell will host the event in collaboration with the John Randolph Foundation, Hopewell Recreation and Parks and TriCities Road Runners, attracting participation from runners, joggers and walkers across the Central Virginia region.

Road closures are set to begin at 6 a.m. and will impact traffic on Randolph Road (State Route 10) in the area of the Beacon Theatre.

Additional closures will impact parts of City Point along Appomattox Street, Cedar Lane and connecting neighborhood streets. Drivers commuting through thru traffic are asked to follow posted detours to avoid delays.

Weekend early voting begins Oct. 28, and those seeking to cast their ballot during the race are being directed to use North Sixth Avenue to West Broadway, then proceed to North Second Avenue to West Poythress Street.

Road closures will end at approximately 1 p.m. and the event will end at 12 p.m., click here for more information about the race.