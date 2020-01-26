Hopewell City Public Schools closed due to boil water notice

1  of  3
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools will be closed Monday due to a boil water advisory expected to last 30-40 hours.

Hopewell schools said students should not report to school Monday, Jan. 27. However, teachers and staff are expected to be on time, the school system announced via Twitter.

City officials said the Virginia American Water Company is experiencing a power outage at their water treatment plant, which is causing residents to experience low water pressure or no water.

A boil water advisory was issued for residents of Hopewell and surrounding subdivisions.

Tuesday, Jan. 28 will remain a teacher workday.

