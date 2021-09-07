Hopewell City Public Schools offering free COVID-19 testing to staff, students

Health workers collect a specimen at a drive-thru testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province established the first ever drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Pakistan as part of to control the spread of pandemic coronavirus in the province. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools is now offering free COVID-19 testing for staff and students.

The school district partnered with the Virginia Department of Health and Mako, a medical testing company to provide drive-thru testing to any staff or students who have symptoms, have been exposed to others who are positive or who are in quarantine.

Testing will be available on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9 from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. in the Hopewell High School parking lot adjacent to the auditorium. Testing will continue throughout the rest of September and the first week of October on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m.

Staff and students in need of a test should print this form and bring it with them to the testing site.