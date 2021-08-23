Hopewell City Public Schools will require all staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The School Board voted on Monday that all Hopewell City Public Schools staff will need to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

Those employees who don’t will need to take part in weekly coronavirus testing.

Melody Hackney, division superintendent, said 73 percent of the division’s 641 employees surveyed are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 12 percent said they are unvaccinated, 12 percent preferred not to answer 3 percent are partially vaccinated.

A COVID-19 update from the school division said as of Friday there have been 85 cases of the virus in the schools so far this school year. 85 percent of the cases were from students, and 14 percent were staff members.

