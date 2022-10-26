HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Students in five schools within Hopewell City Schools will soon be able to access specialized therapy services thanks to a partnership with a Richmond mental health organization.

Hopewell City Schools announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25 that the school system would be partnering with the Richmond non-profit ChildSavers to provide specialized mental health services to Hopewell students.

ChildSavers is a mental health non profit focused on “trauma informed mental health and child development services,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

According to a statement issued by ChildSavers and supported by Hopewell City Schools, ChildSavers will provide therapy for students and training and consultation to Hopewell Schools staff and school-based student wellness professionals.

ChildSavers will be offering mental health services to 150 children in five schools:

Hopewell High School

Carter G. Woodson Middle School

Harry E. James Elementary School

Dupont Elementary School

Patrick Copeland Elementary School.

“I’m beyond excited about this partnership,” Dr. Melody Hackney, Superintendent of Hopewell City Public Schools, said. “Our children have needed these supports for a long time, and I am so grateful for the funding to make this critical resource available to them. These are difficult times for our babies and I am so hopeful that through collaborative work with ChildSavers, we will begin to address the root causes of some of their struggles and make a greater difference in their lives.”

This not the first time ChildSavers has worked with Hopewell City Schools. Previously, the organized worked with the school to offer mental health support after the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has also provided prior “trauma-informed and resilience education,” according to Child Savers.

ChildSavers also offers therapy to students in multiple elementary, middle and high schools through Richmond City Schools.