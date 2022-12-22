HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell has announced that its Inclement Weather Shelter is now open on nights to residents ages 18 years and older.

The shelter, located at 102 S. 10th Avenue in Hopewell, will accept guests seeking refuge from the cold starting at 8 p.m. every night throughout the winter months. Guests must be onsite and signed in by 10 p.m. The shelter will close every morning at 8 a.m.

Anyone who needs more information is asked to contact Keke Cody through email at keke.cody@cccofva.org or call 804-833-3977.