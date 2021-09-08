Hopewell Courthouse closed due to power outage

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Courthouse is closed this morning as Dominion Energy crews work on repairs following a power outage on Tuesday.

Hopewell officials said the courthouse will be closed temporarily.

