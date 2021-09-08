Hopewell Courthouse closed due to power outage The Tri-Cities by: Keyris Manzanares Posted: Sep 8, 2021 / 08:08 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 8, 2021 / 08:08 AM EDT Close You have been added to 8News Breaking News Alerts Newsletter Subscribe Now 8News Breaking News Alerts Sign Up HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Courthouse is closed this morning as Dominion Energy crews work on repairs following a power outage on Tuesday. Hopewell officials said the courthouse will be closed temporarily. Stay with 8News for updates. Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter Subscribe Now Daily News Sign Up