Hopewell, Crater Health District to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Wednesday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell and the Crater Health District are hosting free COVID-19 drive-thru testing Wednesday.

On January 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., drive-thru testing will be available at 400 Cavalier Square in Hopewell.

Testing is recommended for individuals with symptoms or those who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Drive-thru testing is made by appointment only.

Identification is recommended but not required and no insurance is needed for the test.

To pre-register for testing and receive an appointment, you can call 804-862-8989.