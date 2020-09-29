Hopewell expands COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Program

Government offices in Hopewell will reopen to the public for appointment-only visitation beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is expanding its 2020 COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Program.

Originally launched in July, the program has helped support 50 businesses affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Now in its second round of funding, the maximum grant amount allowed is $10,000. Funding remains limited, and once funds are distributed, there is no guarantee of additional funding, the release stated.

Grant amounts will be based on the business’s size:

Businesses with 1-10 employees can receive up to $5,000

Businesses with 11-50 employees can receive up to $10,000

During the application process, applicants must demonstrate they were operational as of March 17, 2020, they are an eligible Hopewell business and are suffering negative impacts from COVID-19.

The application process will end Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Click here to submit information.

