Hopewell extending free storm debris collection to July 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Hopewell have more time to organize any debris from recent storms and get it together for collection by the city.

According to a city release, the free removal service will continue through Friday, July 16. Debris can be placed at the front of residents’ property, and residents should call the Hopewell Public Works Department at (804) 541-2295 to be placed on the collection list.

All debris should be taken to the curb or the ditch prior to calling for pick up. Residents are encouraged to avoid putting debris in alleys or in front of drainage ditches.

Residents can also take storm debris to the Citizen’s Convenience Center on Station Street and discard it at no charge. The center is open from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.