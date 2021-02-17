Hopewell firefighters put out house fire during water crisis

Firefighters respond to house fire in Hopewell, Virginia during a water crisis. (Photo: Hopewell Fire Department)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Fire Department was able to put out a house fire early this morning despite an ongoing water crisis.

Firefighters were called this morning to the 3800 block of Gloucester Drive for a house fire where they said thanks to work from the Virginia American Water service they did have hydrant pressure.

Prince George County Fire and EMS came to the scene of the fire to assist.

Prince George County firefighters arrived on the scene to assist Hopewell Fire Department this morning. (Photo: Hopewell Fire Dept. Facebook)

“Fortunately with hydrant pressure, these units were not needed but as always they were there to assist if needed,” HFD said in a Facebook post.

