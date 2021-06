FILE – In this Friday, June 1, 2018, file photo, graduates are silhouetted against the green landscape as they line up to receive their diplomas at Berkshire Community College’s commencement exercises at the Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Some lenders advertise their products as a way to pay for college, but these aren’t technically student loans. For unsuspecting students, that could lead to unnecessarily high costs and a lack of consumer protection. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP, File)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced on Friday that the time of their commencement ceremonies will be pushed back to 10 a.m. tomorrow because of the weather.

Officials said more details may be released, but they will be available no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.