HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Hopewell High School have been sent home for the day due to what Hopewell City Public Schools described as a strong gas-like smell.

According to the school district, the source of the smell has not yet been determined. Bus service will be provided as soon as possible.

Students are prohibited from coming back to the school to get their belongings until further notice.

