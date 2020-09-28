Hopewell High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell City Public Schools announced Monday that an employee at Hopewell High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the employee was last on campus on Sept. 23, and is the first staff member present on school property to test positive for the virus.

HCPS said they encourage anyone who was at the high school from Sept. 21-23 to monitor their symptoms, and if anyone is identified through the tracing process, they will be contacted directly by the health department.

“Fortunately, from the information we have received thus far, we do not believe any staff or students were in close enough contact to have been exposed, per the guidance of the health department,” HCPS said in its announcement on Facebook.

