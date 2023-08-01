HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell has now chosen consulting firm The Robert Bobb Group (RBG) to help the City regain stability after nearly a decade of financial mismanagement.

At the beginning of June, Hopewell made an emergency request asking for help managing the City’s finances. An outside panel unanimously recommended RBG to assist the City of Hopewell with both a financial Project Management Office and Accounting Remediation Services.

RBG has a history of ties to Central Virginia. The group offered similar fiscal services to Petersburg between 2016 and 2017, and Robert Bobb served as Richmond’s city manager between 1986 and 1997.

Hopewell has been working to right its financial hardships after it was discovered that the City had not submitted a financial audit to the state since 2014.

In July, Hopewell appointed Dr. Concetta Manker, the City’s former IT Director, to the role of permanent City Manager. While the City seemed to think Manker was up to the task of sorting out Hopewell’s financial woes, state officials appeared less sure of her qualifications.

While Manker was still serving as Interim City Manager, Virginia’s Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings offered the City $200,000 dollars to help fund a qualified Interim City Manager and an Interim Finance Director. The City turned down the offer and moved forward with making Manker the new City Manager.