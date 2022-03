HOPEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell schools will be offering free child screenings Saturday, March 12 for kids up to five years old.

The screenings will review the development, gross motor, speech and language skills of the children who attend. All testing results are confidential and will be shared with parents.

The “Child Find” event will be held in the Hopewell High School gym, 400 South Mesa Dive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees do not need to make an appointment.