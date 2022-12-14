HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to take a tour of the best holiday lights in Hopewell, the city has made it super easy to visit a list of top houses on the Tour of Lights.
The city recommends visiting the houses from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily and includes both traditionally lit houses and homes with tacky lights on its light tour list.
Homes on Hopewell’s Tour of Tacky Lights
- 3938 Shenandoah Circle
- 313 Pin Oak Drive
- 3803 Greystone Drive
- 1621 Davis Lane
- 2010 Peterson Mill Road
- 3500 Courthouse Road
- 3415 Trenton Street
- 3412 Boston Street
- 2809 John Street
- 1908 Stewart Avenue
- 2611 Bassett Street
- 3203 St. Charles Street
- 3213 Portsmouth Street
- 3402 Jackson Farm Road
- 204 Pleasant Drive
- 105 Oakwood Avenue
- 104 Prince George Avenue
- 104 Sherwood Drive
- 415 Brown Avenue
Holiday light aficionados are asked to remember to be courteous on their tour of the homes by not disturbing the residents within, not touching the decor and not blocking driveways or mailboxes.
Viewers are also reminded to obey all traffic laws, including wearing seatbelts and not stopping in the middle of the road.
After the tour, Hopewell opened an online poll where you can vote for your favorite tacky and traditionally lit homes. Simply click this link to be taken to the voting page.
- Hopewell holding holiday light tour, learn how you can vote for your favorite house here!
- Most in new poll say social media platforms have obligation to curtail hate speech
- Senate panel faults VA over website accessibility
- ‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia tonight
- Airbnb study finds guests perceived to be Black have more trouble booking stay