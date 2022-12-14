Not all Christmas lights are suitable for outdoor use, so be sure to choose the correct type if you want to decorate the exterior of your home.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking to take a tour of the best holiday lights in Hopewell, the city has made it super easy to visit a list of top houses on the Tour of Lights.

The city recommends visiting the houses from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily and includes both traditionally lit houses and homes with tacky lights on its light tour list.

Homes on Hopewell’s Tour of Tacky Lights

3938 Shenandoah Circle

313 Pin Oak Drive

3803 Greystone Drive

1621 Davis Lane

2010 Peterson Mill Road

3500 Courthouse Road

3415 Trenton Street

3412 Boston Street

2809 John Street

1908 Stewart Avenue

2611 Bassett Street

3203 St. Charles Street

3213 Portsmouth Street

3402 Jackson Farm Road

204 Pleasant Drive

105 Oakwood Avenue

104 Prince George Avenue

104 Sherwood Drive

Holiday light aficionados are asked to remember to be courteous on their tour of the homes by not disturbing the residents within, not touching the decor and not blocking driveways or mailboxes.

Viewers are also reminded to obey all traffic laws, including wearing seatbelts and not stopping in the middle of the road.

After the tour, Hopewell opened an online poll where you can vote for your favorite tacky and traditionally lit homes. Simply click this link to be taken to the voting page.