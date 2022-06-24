HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shot fired late on Thursday which caused damage to a home.

Officers responded to 3900 block of Robin Hood Drive for a report of a single shot being fired around 11:16 p.m. on Thursday. A residence was struck by gunfire, causing damage to the building.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who

has information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.