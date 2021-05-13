Hopewell hosting BBQs all summer to promote community engagement

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department will be holding multiple barbecues throughout the summer to hear from residents.

Police say hamburgers and hot dogs will be free for everyone that attends.

The police department said they are having these events to show citizens that they are regular people as well and to break down negative perceptions regarding the police department.

Officers are also looking forward to having the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with residents in order to build a better city.

