HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Healthy Families Department and community members in the city of Hopewell will be hosting an event to promote gun safety and raise awareness of gun violence in the Richmond region.

According to a release from the city, Bridging the Gap Gun Violence Awareness Day aims to educate on gun safety and awareness while providing a safe, enjoyable environment for children and families.

The event is free and family-friendly — and participants will be able to engage in a variety of activities, as well as access resources on gun safety. There will be two educational panels — one of which will focus on police’s role in addressing gun violence and the other will focus on the efforts of the community to support those who have been affected by gun violence.

Gunlocks will be distributed to attendees and the Hopewell Police Department will demonstrate how to properly use them.

In addition to educational resources, there will also be food trucks and fun activities for kids, as well as a performance from the Petersburg Symphony Ensemble.

The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the Atwater Soccer Complex, located at 200 Atwater Road.